Easterlies persist nationwide bringing hotter days ahead — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — The easterlies or warm winds blowing from the Pacific Ocean continue to dominate nationwide bringing hotter temperaturs in the days ahead. That is according to the state weather bureau.

Even if there would be a possibility of isolated rain showers and thunderstorms in Eastern Visayas and Mindanao, hot and humid weather would continue in most parts of the country on Monday, said a morning public forecast of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

“Easterlies pa rin ang nakakaapekto sa ating bansa. Ito ang magdadala ng mainit na panahon pa rin habang may tsansa ng pagulan, pagkidlat, at pagkulog or isolated rain showers and thunderstorms lalo na dito sa bahagi ng Eastern Visayas and Eastern Mindanao,” Pagasa weather specialist Obet Badrina reported.

(Easterlies are still affecting the country. This will still bring warm weather with a chance of isolated rain showers and thunderstorms, especially here in Eastern Visayas and Eastern Mindanao.)

Badrina said Pagasa has not monitored any weather disturbance or low-pressure area that may enter the country’s area of responsibility for the entire week.

He added that the state weather bureau is not raising any gale warnings over seaboards nationwide for April 15.

Regarding forecast temperatures in key cities or areas of the country for Monday, Pagasa said:

Metro Manila: 25 to 36 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 16 to 26 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 26 to 35 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 25 to 38 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 27 to 34 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 26 to 34 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 26 to 34 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 25 to 35 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 25 to 35 degrees Celsius

