Cebu Daily Newscast: ‘Experimental rotunda’ in Mandaue : UN Avenue ’roundabout’ hit by motorists

Here’s what you need to know on Monday, April 15, 2024.

A dry run of a proposed rotunda or roundabout in one of the busiest intersections in Mandaue City caused heavy traffic since Sunday, April 14, making it the subject of frustrations from motorists.

The Cebu Provincial government, Mandaue City government and the Department of Public Works and Highways here wanted to have a rotunda on the intersections of the U.N. Avenue and D.M Cortes Street.

The tension between the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) and the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) is far from over.

On Monday, April 15, the LWUA officers and staff, including Lawyer John Dx Lapid, acting general manager appointed by the LWUA interim board of directors (IBOD), was barred from entering the MCWD building.

Bank of America’s (BofA) recent report pointed out that the Philippines, along with China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, are still struggling to catch up in tourism recovery compared to other parts of Asia, as tourist arrivals in these destinations have yet to reach prepandemic levels.

The slow return of Chinese tourists specifically has been a major factor in holding back progress.

The United States plans to give $128 million to the Philippines for military facilities where Americans have access.

US President Joe Biden asked the US Congress to allocate the money for 36 projects under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (Edca), according to a readout of US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III’s meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on April 12 (US time),

