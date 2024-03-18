Padawan-Alqueza tandem rules SUGBU doubles kegfest 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Aui Padawan and Edgar Alqueza finally clinched the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) Doubles Event title last Sunday, March 17, at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

The tandem of Padawan and Alqueza finished the four-game series doubles tournament with 1,687 pinfalls to improve their second-place finish last March 10.

Padawan and Alqueza, the SUGBU president, scored 8,775 pinfalls after 48 games played this year.

This means that they are already in the sixth place of the top 14 pairs that are vying for the final spot of the coveted SUGBU quarterly doubles stepladder competition happening later this year.

Also, Alqueza currently topped the “Bowler of the Month” qualifying score sheet with 884 pinfalls, while Padawan was in the third place with 803 pinfalls.

Placing second in last Sunday’s SUGBU doubles competition was the tandem of Arthur Tapaya and Roger Asumbrado who scored 1,587 pinfalls.

Tapaya and Asumbrado are currently ranked fifth in the doubles standings for the quarterly doubles stepladder competition.

Rounding off the top three pairs in last Sunday’s event were MJ Villa and Mike Ross.

The pair scored 1,560 pinfalls in the competition. They now have 7,561 pinfalls to place eighth in the doubles standings for the quarterly tilt.

On the other hand, Mel Fines and Luke Bolongan settled for fourth place with 1,516 pinfalls, followed by GJ Buyco and Heber Alqueza with 1,505.

