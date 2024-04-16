Senior citizens in Mandaue City receive cash aid

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – Senior citizens in Mandaue City received the first tranche of their financial assistance, worth P4,000, on Tuesday, April 16.

The distribution took place at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex, where the city government also offered several services.

The caravan of services included free medical and dental consultations, legal consultations and notarization, haircuts, national ID applications, SSS help desk, seedling distribution, free food and drinks, and other services provided by private partners.

“Kay nakita gyud nato nga ang financial assistance dili paigo. Kinahanglan og pagtagad sama sa ilang maintenance, ma-monitor, so naa ang atoang mobile medical ug dental clinic, naa sad tay partners nga mohatag og supplements,” said Cortes.

The schedule for the 27 barangays will be conducted in batches. The ceremonial distribution on Tuesday was participated in by Barangays Ibabao-Estancia, Tawason, Guizo, and Cambaro.

Since there were few bedridden seniors in Mandaue, city officials headed by Mayor Jonas Cortes also personally handed out the cash allowance.

The distribution for the rest of the barangays will continue until April 29, all to be conducted at the Mandaue City Cultural Sports Complex.

To ensure seniors are not exposed to extreme heat, Mandaue City has deployed coaster vans to transport them to and from the designated pick-up points in their barangays.

There are approximately 28,000 registered senior citizens in Mandaue, each entitled to an annual allowance of P8,000 divided into two tranches.

