Man from Argao faces parricide charge for killing his grandfather

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Authorities in Argao, Cebu have filed a complaint for parricide against a 37-year-old man who allegedly stabbed to death his own grandfather last April 14.

The incident happened at the victim’s house in Sitio Alang-alang, Brgy. Bogo in Argao town, southern Cebu.

Argao police identified the suspect as Weldrin Lovitos, 37, who is the designated caretaker of his grandfather, Sancho, 82.

READ: Farmer stabbed by common-law partner over cellphone

Police Senior Master Sergeant Benjie Garcia, investigator at the Argao Police Station, said that one of Sancho’s children heard the old man scream at around 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, which prompted him to check on his father.

Sancho, according to Garcia, occupies a shanty that is separate from those occupied by his children, who live nearby.

Argao stabbing

Garcia said that when his son went to check on Sancho, he saw Weldrin leave his house while holding two knives that were covered in blood.

READ: Argao shooting: Murder raps filed vs retired military officer

The son also saw Sancho covered in blood from the stab wounds on his back, chest and hands.

Garcia said that Sancho no longer made it to the hospital alive.

Law enforcers collared Weldrin a few hours later or at around 7 a.m. as he was walking along the national highway, based on tips coming from concerned citizens.

READ: Personal grudge seen as reason behind stabbing incident in Argao

Mental condition

During their investigation, Weldrin told the police that it was his grandfather who attacked him first. But investigators failed to find any stab wounds on his body.

Weldrin and his grandfather did not also argue prior to the stabbing incident.

Garcia said that some relatives told them that Weldrin may have had an “episode” which prompted him to commit the crime. They claimed that Weldrin had a mental condition and would need his injection to calm him down.

A complaint for parricide was already filed against the suspect on Wednesday.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP