Farmer stabbed by common-law partner over cellphone

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | April 17,2024 - 09:16 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines –A 32-year-old farmer was stabbed by his common-law partner in Bayawan City, Negros Oriental, on Wednesday morning, April 17, allegedly because of an argument over a mobile phone.

The victim was identified as Ronjo Jesus Habolillo, 32, a farmer who lives in Barangay Kalamtukan of the said town while the suspect is Ritchell Reposo Caraariga, 44.

The incident took place at around 6 a.m. but was only reported to authorities at 10:30 a.m.

Patrolman Junnel Señal, investigator at the Bayawan Police Station, told CDN Digital in a phone interview that the incident stemmed from an argument over a mobile phone.

Señal narrated that the couple had an argument on Tuesday evening when the victim suddenly snatched away his mobile phone which he lent to his partner.

Angered by this, the woman went to her mother’s house for the night.

On the next day, Habolillo went to the house of his partner’s cousin whom he was going with to the barangay hall for a job.

Suddenly, the suspect allegedly came into the house and attacked the unsuspecting victim from the back with a bolo.

Habolillo sustained a wound on the back of his left shoulder and was rushed to the Bayawan District Hospital.

As of this writing, he has already been discharged from the hospital while Caraariga was promptly arrested by responding barangay officials who turned her over to the police.

She is currently detained at the custodial facility of the Bayawan Police station pending the filing of a frustrated murder charge against her.

According to Señal, they are waiting for the victim’s decision on whether he will push through with the case.

