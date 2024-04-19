Daily Gospel, April 19

This is the Daily Gospel for today, April 19, 2024, which is the Friday of the Third Week of Easter.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 6, 52-59.

The Jews quarreled among themselves, saying, “How can this man give us his Flesh to eat?”

Jesus said to them, “Amen, amen, I say to you, unless you eat the flesh of the Son of Man and drink his blood, you do not have life within you.

Whoever eats my flesh and drinks my blood has eternal life, and I will raise him on the last day.

For my flesh is true food, and my blood is true drink.

Whoever eats my flesh and drinks my blood remains in me and I in him.

Just as the living Father sent me and I have life because of the Father, so also the one who feeds on me will have life because of me.

This is the bread that came down from heaven. Unlike your ancestors who ate and still died, whoever eats this bread will live forever.”

These things he said while teaching in the synagogue in Capernaum.

Source: DailyGospel.org

