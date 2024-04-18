Toledo-Xignex Trojans beat Cagayan, Rizal in PCAP All-Filipino Conference

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The Toledo-Xignex Trojans scored big wins in the ongoing Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) All-Filipino Conference last Thursday evening, April 17.

The Trojans beat the Rizal Batch Towers and the Cagayan Kings to improve their win-loss record to 10 wins with two losses.

They remain the top team of the southern division. They slightly lead against the Camarines Soaring Eagles by accumulating 171 points over the latter’s 152.5 points. Camarines also has a 10-2 (win-loss) record.

The third to fifth placers in the southern division rankings after Thursday evening’s matches are Iloilo Kisela Knights (7-5), Davao Chess Eagles (7-5), and the Tacloban Vikings (6-6), respectively.

During their match on Thursday evening, the Trojans obliterated the Batch Towers, 14.5-6.5, in the first match.

They outscored Rizal 6.5-0.5 in the blitz, and 8-6 in the rapid rounds. International Master (IM) Rico Mascarinas and team captain Bonn Rainauld Tibod led Toledo with their back-to-back wins against Francisco Macawile Jr. and Geroine Anore, respectively.

Meanwhile, IM Kim Steven Yap, Women’s FIDE Master (WFM) Cherry Ann Mejia, IM Mascarinas, and Tibod won all their matches against Cagayan’s Alexander Jude Malabad, April Joy Ramos, Jose Jude Antonio Ulanday, and Laurence Wilfred Dumadag, respectively.

They dominated Cagayan Kings with their 15.5-5.5 total score. They scored 6.5-0.5 in the blitz, and 9-5 in the rapid rounds.

Cagayan remained the No. 5 team in the northern division with their 6-6 slate, while Rizal moved down to the seventh spot with their 4-8 card.

