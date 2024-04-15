Cebu’s Buytrago, Varga earn silver medal in FIVB Beach Volleyball Int’l tilt

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano beach spikers James Buytrago and Rancel Varga finished the FIVB Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Futures with a silver medal after falling short in the finals against Czech Republic’s Krystof Jan Oliva and Vaclav Kurka, 21-16, 16-21, 13-15, on Sunday, April 14, in Nuvali Sand Courts, Laguna.

Buytrago of Bantayan Island and Varga of Lapu-Lapu City were the highest-achieving Filipino pairs out of the eight that the Philippines fielded in the tournament.

Their achievement was the highest since 2022’s fellow Cebuana Sisi Rondina and Jovelyn Gonzaga who won the gold medal.

“We are pleased to be on this stage, Blessed for the experience. It was a good run,” said Varga who once suited up for the Southwestern University-Phinma Cobras.

“We knew the task at hand and we knew we could not waste opportunities like this. We went to bed early, woke up refreshed and ready to play.”

Heavily favored Latvian tandem

Buytrago and Varga stunned the heavily favored Latvian tandem of Toms Liepa and Ernests Puskundzis of Latvia in the semifinals yesterday, ensuring them a silver medal in this tournament that featured 38 teams from 16 countries.

Before that, they also bested Japan’s Yusuke Ishijima and Kensuke in straight sets in the quarterfinals.

“We fell short, but we are grateful for the experience. But we still considered ourselves the underdogs. It’s an entirely different match, anything can happen so we approach it like any other match,” said Buytrago who also played for the University of San Jose- Recoletos.

On the distaff side, Germany’s Chenoa Christ and Anna-Lena Grüne defeated Alaina Chacon and Mariah Whalen of the United States, 21-12, 13-21, 15-12, to bring home the gold medal.

