19 cars torched as fire hits Naia Terminal 3 parking lot
MANILA, Philippines — Several vehicles were destroyed by a fire that broke out at the parking lot of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) Terminal 3 Monday afternoon, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).
No injuries were reported while flight operations were not affected.
The BFP National Capital Region – Pasay City told INQUIRER.net that the fire was reported at around 1:35 p.m. and was extinguished at 2:03 p.m.
The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said that it is currently conducting a joint investigation with the BFP regarding the incident.
“The Initial unofficial report received [shows that] 19 vehicles caught fire, which allegedly started from a grass fire,” MIAA said in an advisory.
“MIAA Rescue and Firefighting Division [is] still conducting mopping operations and determining [the] real cause of the incident,” it added.
