48ºC heat index hounds Aparri, Cagayan – Pagasa
MANILA, Philippines — A scorching 48ºC heat index hounded Aparri, Cagayan on Tuesday while 30 other areas / locations likewise experienced a dangerous heat index, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).
Pagasa defines heat index as a measure of the contribution that high humidity makes with abnormally high temperatures in reducing the body’s ability to cool itself.
A heat index from 42ºC to 51ºC is under the danger category, Pagasa said.
READ: Cebu to hit year’s highest heat index of 40°C on April 24 – Pagasa
The higher the heat index, the higher the risk there is for various heat-related illnesses such as heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and even heat stroke during continued exposure.
READ: Pagasa-Mactan says May will be hottest month
Based on Pagasa’s latest computed heat index as of April 23, 5:00 p.m., the following areas registered a dangerous heat index level:
Aparri, Cagayan – 48ºC
Sangley Point, Cavite – 47ºC
Dagupan City, Pangasinan – 47ºC
San Jose, Occidental Mindoro – 46ºC
CBSUA-Pili, Camarines Sur – 46ºC
Guiuan, Eastern Samar – 46ºC
Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Pasay, Metro Manila – 45ºC
Cubi Pt. Subic Bay Olongapo City – 45ºC
Masbate City, Masbate – 45ºC
Tacloban City, Leyte – 45ºC
Coron, Palawan – 44ºC
Puerto Princesa, Palawan – 44ºC
Aborlan, Palawan – 44ºC
Legazpi City, Albay – 44ºC
Virac (Synop), Catanduanes – 44ºC
Roxas City, Capiz – 44ºC
Iloilo City, Iloilo – 44ºC
Science Garden, Quezon City, Metro Manila – 43ºC
Tuguegarao City, Cagayan – 43ºC
CLSU Muñoz, Nueva Ecija – 43ºC
Baler (Radar), Aurora – 43ºC
Casiguran, Aurora – 43ºC
Ambulong, Tanauan, Batangas – 43ºC
Alabat, Quezon – 43ºC
Dumangas, Iloilo – 43ºC
La Granja, La Carlota, Negros Occidental – 43ºC
Catarman, Northern Samar – 43ºC
ISU Echague, Isabela – 42ºC
Iba, Zambales – 42ºC
Daet, Camarines Norte – 42ºC
Laguindingan Airport, Misamis Oriental – 42ºC
In cases of heat-related emergencies, Pagasa reminded the public to do the following:
- Move the person to a shaded area and lie him/her down with legs elevated
- If conscious, have them sip cool water
- Remove extra layers of clothing, loosen tight clothing, apply cool water to the skin and provide ventilation
- Apply ice packs to the armpits, wrists, ankles, and groin
- Bring to hospital immediately
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.