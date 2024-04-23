48ºC heat index hounds Aparri, Cagayan – Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — A scorching 48ºC heat index hounded Aparri, Cagayan on Tuesday while 30 other areas / locations likewise experienced a dangerous heat index, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Pagasa defines heat index as a measure of the contribution that high humidity makes with abnormally high temperatures in reducing the body’s ability to cool itself.

A heat index from 42ºC to 51ºC is under the danger category, Pagasa said.

The higher the heat index, the higher the risk there is for various heat-related illnesses such as heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and even heat stroke during continued exposure.

Based on Pagasa’s latest computed heat index as of April 23, 5:00 p.m., the following areas registered a dangerous heat index level:

Aparri, Cagayan – 48ºC

Sangley Point, Cavite – 47ºC

Dagupan City, Pangasinan – 47ºC

San Jose, Occidental Mindoro – 46ºC

CBSUA-Pili, Camarines Sur – 46ºC

Guiuan, Eastern Samar – 46ºC

Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Pasay, Metro Manila – 45ºC

Cubi Pt. Subic Bay Olongapo City – 45ºC

Masbate City, Masbate – 45ºC

Tacloban City, Leyte – 45ºC

Coron, Palawan – 44ºC

Puerto Princesa, Palawan – 44ºC

Aborlan, Palawan – 44ºC

Legazpi City, Albay – 44ºC

Virac (Synop), Catanduanes – 44ºC

Roxas City, Capiz – 44ºC

Iloilo City, Iloilo – 44ºC

Science Garden, Quezon City, Metro Manila – 43ºC

Tuguegarao City, Cagayan – 43ºC

CLSU Muñoz, Nueva Ecija – 43ºC

Baler (Radar), Aurora – 43ºC

Casiguran, Aurora – 43ºC

Ambulong, Tanauan, Batangas – 43ºC

Alabat, Quezon – 43ºC

Dumangas, Iloilo – 43ºC

La Granja, La Carlota, Negros Occidental – 43ºC

Catarman, Northern Samar – 43ºC

ISU Echague, Isabela – 42ºC

Iba, Zambales – 42ºC

Daet, Camarines Norte – 42ºC

Laguindingan Airport, Misamis Oriental – 42ºC

In cases of heat-related emergencies, Pagasa reminded the public to do the following:

Move the person to a shaded area and lie him/her down with legs elevated

If conscious, have them sip cool water

Remove extra layers of clothing, loosen tight clothing, apply cool water to the skin and provide ventilation

Apply ice packs to the armpits, wrists, ankles, and groin

Bring to hospital immediately

