Prescription Protocol: Why it is essential for certain drug purchases

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Accessing medication through pharmacies is a common practice for many individuals seeking relief from various health conditions.

However, amid the convenience of over-the-counter purchases, it is important to recognize the role of prescriptions in protecting patient health.

These formal documents, issued by licensed healthcare providers, not only authorize the procurement of specific medications but also serve as crucial tools for ensuring proper dosage, usage, and monitoring of potential side effects.

READ MORE:

Prescription drug fiasco in Cebu: PH pharma group reminds public on regulations

Cebu pharmacist group defends pharmacist over viral prescription issue

FDA sheds light on some issues about prescription

Unfortunately, recent incidents indicate the challenges that arise when prescriptions are overlooked or disregarded.

One such incident, in a now-deleted online video, showed a customer allegedly berating a pharmacist at a drug store located within a supermarket in uptown Cebu City.

The pharmacist refused to sell the customer a particular brand of prescription medication for treating hypertension because no prescription slip was presented.

He pointed out that the medication the customer wished to purchase bore an “Rx” label, which indicated that it was a prescription drug.

The incident, while not uncommon, is rather indicative of an ongoing challenge within certain pharmacy transactions.

Therefore, CDN Digital brought attention to the crucial role of patient education in medication procurement processes.

In an interview with Doctor Peter Mancao, the chief of Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC), he explained the importance of prescriptions for different types of medication.

He said that medications were classified into groups, including dangerous drugs and maintenance medications.

Dangerous drugs, Dr. Mancao said, were types of drugs that would need a doctor’s prescription to ensure they would be used correctly and to protect patients from potential harm.

He also pointed out that sometimes there would be generic drugs with similar names, but they would not be the same medicine. Therefore, having a prescription helps to ensure that the right medication is obtained.

“Kuyaw naman gud na if masobrahan nimo og dosage imo iinom, and if kuwang sad ang dosage walay effect ang tambal. Mao nga importante gyud ang prescription,” Dr. Mancao said.

(It is also risky if more than the dosage needed [to treat one’s ailment], and if you take less than the required dosage, the medicine would be ineffective. That is why prescription is really important.)

He also clarified that only vitamins and medications labeled as having “No Therapeutic Effect” would not require a prescription, as they would not offer any health benefits, regardless of the quantity taken.

READ MORE:

Doctors accepting gifts from drug firms may lose license – DOH

Senior citizens need not show prescription for OTC drugs

According to Dr. Mancao, some people avoid presenting prescriptions when buying medications and even insist on purchasing without them due to the costs associated with consultations.

This financial burden can be overwhelming for some individuals, which leads them to forgo renewing their prescriptions.

However, despite these financial challenges, Dr. Mancao pointed out that government facilities, such as city health centers, offer prescriptions free of charge. Patients only need to inquire about the process.

“Naay government nga libre man, City Health, moprescribe ra man na sila, mangita lang sila og paagi,” he advised.

(There are government that are free, the City Health, [the doctors] there will prescribe, they just have to find a way [to get the prescription].)

He further urged the public to prioritize regular check-ups, which he recommended two to three times a year.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP