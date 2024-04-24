Looking through myopia: How blurry vision dims child’s bright future

An alarming 10% of kindergarten-aged children in the Philippines are already experiencing problems with their vision and some of them, approximately below 6 years old, already need eyeglasses, according to research conducted by the University of the Philippines’ National Institute of Health.

This surge in the number of visually impaired children is relative to the rise of school-aged kids, specifically one out of three children, affected by and enduring the effects of myopia (also known as nearsightedness).

Myopia is a disease where the eyeball is bigger than normal causing distant objects to appear blurry. Environmental problems, inappropriate lifestyle choices, and unhealthy behavioral practices are some factors contributing to its occurrence, including prolonged screen time among children. Genetics or family history of myopia also increases the likelihood of its development.

Its symptoms include squinting, frequent headaches, excessive blinking, frequent eye rubbing, unawareness of distant objects, and constant complaints of blurry vision. Children with this vision problem experience difficulty in their daily routines, both academically and personally.

“Myopia can affect how well children see & learn in school. Some kids are even labeled as slow learners only to realize that they cannot see the black board, but once they are wearing the corrective eyeglasses and myopia treatment is started then they improve their performance in school,” shares Dr. Glenn De Las Peñas, one of Cebu’s leading ophthalmologists specializing in myopia treatment.

Dr. Glenn further emphasizes that myopia affects the children’s quality of life, and even wearing glasses makes them targets for bullying. The progression of this eye condition is significant at younger ages and slows down upon aging, which, if left untreated, may result in glaucoma, macular degeneration, retinal detachment, and, in the worst cases, permanent visual loss. Thus, it is important that myopia is diagnosed & managed early as it can get worse if left untreated. Prevention is the best route to take for the sake of protecting every child’s future.

While there remains no cure for myopia, we can slow down its progression through low-dose atropine eye drops, specialty eyeglasses & contact lenses which is deemed effective, with an average treatment effect of up to 40 to 50 percent.

Getting the eyes checked for myopia is ideal for you and your kids. Fret not, Focal Sight by De Los Reyes Optical offers a free myopia check-up through their state-of-the-art spot vision screener.

At Focal Sight, Dr. Glenn & his team of optometrists will create a personalized myopia treatment plan for your kids. They also offer a range of spectacle eyeglasses, colored contact lenses, and other consultation services, including dry eye, glaucoma & color vision deficiency screening.

Their eyecare package starts at P995.00 which already includes the eye exam, trendy frames and anti-radiation lenses. Colored contact lenses good for a month are also available starting at P350.00.

Your eyes deserve nothing but upright service. Head on to Focal Sight located at Level 2, Ayala Center Cebu, Ground Level, UC Banilad Bldg. and Ground Level, SM City Consolacion.

