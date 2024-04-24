Mandaue City launches Mid-Year Cultural Summit 2024
MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Government formally launched its 2024 Mid-Year Cultural Summit on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
A series of activities will be conducted, including the Vispop Concert, Gabii sa Kabilin, Inter-Barangay Mixed Gateball Tournament, National Push Bike Race, Opening Salvo, Mandaue Food Fair, Sayaw at Galaw Folk Dance Show, CDRRMO Day, Tanod Day, TEAM Day, Engkwentro, DepEd Nite, Miss Palengke, Mandaue Fiesta Cup: Bike Race, Airsoft Tournament, Mandaue City Open Karate Championship, and LOMA Night Market.
The highlights of the celebration are Miss Mandaue, Reina De Mandaue for transwomen, and Panagtagbo Festival Queen.
During the launching, candidates for the three competitions were introduced, showcasing their communication skills during a short question and answer portion with the media.
All activities, which will conclude on May 31, are open and free to the public.
The mid-year cultural summit coincides with the city’s celebration of the St. Joseph Fiesta on May 8.
“This is a testament to our rich culture, cultural heritage, and the resilience of our people. We move Mandaue to propel our beloved city towards immunity and purpose. Let us nurture our talents and creativity and foster inclusivity and diversity. Let us move Mandaue by preserving our tradition, strengthening our communities,” said City Councilor Cynthia Cinco-Remedio, this year’s Mid-Year Cultural Summit Executive Director.
Most activities will be held in the late afternoon and evening, with a few occurring in the morning to noon, such as the street dancing of the Panagtagbo Festival.
With the extreme heat, the city is also ensuring the safety of participants and spectators.
Kristian Mark Cabahug, Executive Director of the Mandaue Investment Promotions Tourism Action Center (MIPTAC), said that they have enlisted the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office and City Health Office to provide assistance for possible untoward incidents.
For the gateball competition, which involves senior citizens, Cabahug mentioned that the duration has been shortened, and provisions for water have been made available at all times. Rescue and health teams are also on standby.
The competition has already commenced and is held every weekend at Pajara Park.
