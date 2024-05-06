Cebu Daily Newscast: 2 motorcycle drivers killed in separate road crashes in Cebu

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Monday, May 6, 2024.

Two motorcycle drivers died in separate road accidents in Cebu before dawn on Monday, May 6.

The first accident happened in Liloan town in northern Cebu. A motorcycle driver crashed into a parked sports utility vehicle (SUV) on the highway past 12 midnight on Monday.

Five big business groups have asked the government to focus on helping biotech crops, especially since a recent court ruling stopped the selling of genetically modified rice and eggplant.

The organizations are: Foundation for Economic Freedom, Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Philippines Inc., American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines Inc., Makati Business Club and Management Association of the Philippines.

For the past two decades, deforestation in Cebu had resulted in the loss of thousands of hectares of tree cover equivalent to the land area of Bantayan Island.

Data from the Global Forest Watch (GFW) showed that the island province, including its capital Cebu City, lost a total of 10.1 kilo-hectare (kha) of tree cover, by percent canopy cover of less than 30 percent, from 2001 to 2022.

Pump prices will be cut by more than a peso per liter for the second straight week by local oil companies effective Tuesday, May 7.

The price of gasoline would be slashed by 75 centavos per liter and diesel would go down by 90 centavos per liter.

A P1.05 per liter rollback will be implemented for kerosene, which is mainly used as a heating oil and transport fuel.

