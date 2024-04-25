Chess: Toledo beats Isabela, keeps southern division No. 1 spot in PCAP

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo-Xignex Trojans defeated the Isabela Knights of Alexander in the ongoing Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) All-Filipino Conference on Thursday evening, April 24.

The Trojans dominated the Knights of Alexander, 19-2, before losing to the Dasma Cavite Spartans, 8.5-12.5, in their other match.

With the victory, the Trojans kept the top position of the southern divisions with 12 wins and four losses. They tied with the No. 2 team, the Camarines Soaring Eagles in terms of win-loss record.

Still, the Trojans have a higher accumulated points of 220.5 over Camarines’ 194.5, to put them on the top spot of the team standings for several weeks already.

During their match on Thursday, the Trojans scored, 6-1, in the blitz round , while they won 13-1 in the rapid round.

Leading Toledo’s charge in beating Isabela was International Master (IM) Kim Steven Yap, Women’s FIDE Master (WFM) Cherry Ann Mejia, IM Rico Mascariñas, IM Joel Pimentel, and team captain Bonn Rainauld Tibod who beat Noel Dela Cruz, Melizah Carreon, Gerardo Cabellon, Melchor Foronda III, and Alvin Aguinaldo, respectively.

However, they hit a brick wall when they faced Dasma after the latter won both the blitz and rapid rounds.

Grand Master (GM) Joey Antonio led Dasma in winning over Toledo. Joining him were Alexis Maribao, and FM Daniel Quizon.

The Dasma Cavite Spartans also defeated the Tacloban Vikings, 20.5-0.5, to remain the No. 2 team in the northern division with a 14-2 (win-loss) slate, just one win behind the top-ranked San Juan Predators with a 15-1 card.

