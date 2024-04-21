Lapu-Lapu Heroes rule Kadaugan sa Mactan netfest

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu Heroes ruled the second Kadaugan sa Mactan Inter-Club Tournament 2024 over the weekend at the Lapu-Lapu Tennis Club.

The host team defeated the visiting Villa Estrella Tuburan in the championships to pocket the P100,000 purse.

Villa Estrella Tuburan didn’t go home empty handed as they received a P50,000 runners-up purse.

No less than Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan led the Lapu-Lapu Heroes in their title-winning campaign in this team-based tennis tournament.

The rest of the Heroes’ official roster was composed of Michael Petalcorin, Van Zulueta, Kintoy Tuñacao, Yoyon Calooy, Glen Abad, Edxan Pardilla, Malet Barro, Lemuel Rubi, Danny Navarro, and Gio Ponce.

Meanwhile, the Villa Estrella Tuburan line-up was manned by Ande Bonnen Maxilom, Romeo Suson, Joefrey Castro, John Paul Yac, Alfie Pinca, Ethan Schultz Ondoy, Andot Potencioso, Andrian Paul Brigoli, Jovan Castro, Romar Rico, and Jerome Delo Santos.

A total of 14 tennis clubs from around Cebu competed in the tournament that started last April 6 which is part of the festivities in-line for the “Kadaugan sa Mactan” celebration of Lapu-Lapu City.

