Here are the venues for CVIRAA Meet 2024

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | April 29,2024 - 10:46 AM

CVIRAA

Young girls sprinting in the relay race at the 2023 CVIRAA held in Carcar City. | Photo from Sugbuanong Kodaker

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Get ready for one of the biggest sports events in the region, the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Meet (CVIRAA), happening from May 2 to 9, 2024.

Whether you’re competing as an athlete or watching, make sure you know the various venues in case you need directions.

Here are the following venues of the sports events in this year’s Central Visayas Regional Athletic Meet:

1. Archery 

  • Secondary Boys and Girls – Seaside/SRP

2. Arnis 

  • Elementary Boys and Girls – University of the Visayas
  • Secondary Boys and Girls – University of the Visayas

3. Athletics (for Elementary Boys and Girls; Secondary Boys and Girls)

  • Throwing Event – Cebu City Sports Center
  • Track Events – Sacred Heart School – Ateneo de Cebu
  • Steeplechase, Pole Vault – CTU-Danao Oval

4. Badminton 

  • Elementary Boys and Girls – MetroSports
  • Secondary Boys and Girls – MetroSports

5. Baseball 

  • Elementary Boys – Filinvest City di Mare
  • Secondary Boys – Filinvest City di Mare

6. Basketball 5×5 

  • Elementary Boys – University of Southern Philippines Foundation
  • Secondary Boys – University of San Carlos – Main
  • Secondary Girls – University of San Carlos – North

7. Basketball 3×3 

  • Secondary Boys – Cebu Eastern College

8. Billiards  

  • Secondary Boys and Girls – Il Corso Filinvest Mall

9. Boxing 

  • Secondary Boys – Cebu City Sports Institute

10. Chess

  • Elementary Boys and Girls – University of the Philippines – Cebu
  • Secondary Boys and Girls – University of the Philippines – Cebu

11. Dancesport

  • Elementary Boys and Girls – GMall of Cebu
  • Secondary Boys and Girls – GMall of Cebu

12. Football

  • Elementary Boys – Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu
  • Secondary Boys – University of San Carlos – Talamban Campus

13. Futsal

  • Secondary Girls – Don Bosco Technological Center

14. Gymnastics 

  • Aerobic Gymnastics – Sacred Heart Ateneo (Aerobic)
  • Artistic Gymnastics – Cebu Institute of Technology (MAG & WAG)
  • Rhythmic Gymnastics – Alta Vista Golf and Country Club

15. Pencak Silat 

  • Secondary Boys and Girls – Il Corso Filinvest Mall

16. Sepak Takraw 

  • Elementary Boys – Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu
  • Secondary Boys and Girls – Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu

17. Softball 

  • Elementary Girls and Boys – Filinvest City di Mare

18. Swimming 

  • Elementary Boys and Girls – Cebu City Sports Center
  • Secondary Boys and Girls – Cebu City Sports Center

19. Table Tennis 

  • Elementary Boys and Girls –  Cebu Technological University
  • Secondary Boys and Girls – Cebu Technological University

20. Taekwondo 

  • Elementary Boys and Girls –  SM Seaside Cube Wing
  • Secondary Boys and Girls – SM Seaside Cube Wing

21. Tennis 

  • Elementary Boys and Girls – Alta Vista Golf and Country Club
  • Secondary Boys and Girls – Citigreen

22. Volleyball

  • Elementary Boys and Girls – University of San Jose-Recoletos (Basak Campus)
  • Secondary Boys and Girls – University of San Jose-Recoletos (Basak Campus)

23. Wrestling 

  • Secondary Boys and Girls – SM Seaside City Wing

24. Wushu 

  • Secondary Boys and Girls – SM Seaside City Wing

Special Games

25. BOCCE – Bright Academy

26. Goal Ball – Bright Academy

27. Swimming – Cebu City Sports Center

28. Athletics – Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu

TAGS: cebu news, Cebu sports, cebu sports news, CVIRAA
