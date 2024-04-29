Here are the venues for CVIRAA Meet 2024

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | April 29,2024 - 10:46 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Get ready for one of the biggest sports events in the region, the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Meet (CVIRAA), happening from May 2 to 9, 2024.

Whether you’re competing as an athlete or watching, make sure you know the various venues in case you need directions.

Here are the following venues of the sports events in this year’s Central Visayas Regional Athletic Meet:

1. Archery

Secondary Boys and Girls – Seaside/SRP

2. Arnis

Elementary Boys and Girls – University of the Visayas

Secondary Boys and Girls – University of the Visayas

3. Athletics (for Elementary Boys and Girls; Secondary Boys and Girls)

Throwing Event – Cebu City Sports Center

Track Events – Sacred Heart School – Ateneo de Cebu

Steeplechase, Pole Vault – CTU-Danao Oval

4. Badminton

Elementary Boys and Girls – MetroSports

Secondary Boys and Girls – MetroSports

5. Baseball

Elementary Boys – Filinvest City di Mare

Secondary Boys – Filinvest City di Mare

6. Basketball 5×5

Elementary Boys – University of Southern Philippines Foundation

Secondary Boys – University of San Carlos – Main

Secondary Girls – University of San Carlos – North

7. Basketball 3×3

Secondary Boys – Cebu Eastern College

8. Billiards

Secondary Boys and Girls – Il Corso Filinvest Mall

9. Boxing

Secondary Boys – Cebu City Sports Institute

10. Chess

Elementary Boys and Girls – University of the Philippines – Cebu

Secondary Boys and Girls – University of the Philippines – Cebu

11. Dancesport

Elementary Boys and Girls – GMall of Cebu

Secondary Boys and Girls – GMall of Cebu

12. Football

Elementary Boys – Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu

Secondary Boys – University of San Carlos – Talamban Campus

13. Futsal

Secondary Girls – Don Bosco Technological Center

14. Gymnastics

Aerobic Gymnastics – Sacred Heart Ateneo (Aerobic)

Artistic Gymnastics – Cebu Institute of Technology (MAG & WAG)

Rhythmic Gymnastics – Alta Vista Golf and Country Club

15. Pencak Silat

Secondary Boys and Girls – Il Corso Filinvest Mall

16. Sepak Takraw

Elementary Boys – Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu

Secondary Boys and Girls – Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu

17. Softball

Elementary Girls and Boys – Filinvest City di Mare

18. Swimming

Elementary Boys and Girls – Cebu City Sports Center

Secondary Boys and Girls – Cebu City Sports Center

19. Table Tennis

Elementary Boys and Girls – Cebu Technological University

Secondary Boys and Girls – Cebu Technological University

20. Taekwondo

Elementary Boys and Girls – SM Seaside Cube Wing

Secondary Boys and Girls – SM Seaside Cube Wing

21. Tennis

Elementary Boys and Girls – Alta Vista Golf and Country Club

Secondary Boys and Girls – Citigreen

22. Volleyball

Elementary Boys and Girls – University of San Jose-Recoletos (Basak Campus)

Secondary Boys and Girls – University of San Jose-Recoletos (Basak Campus)

23. Wrestling

Secondary Boys and Girls – SM Seaside City Wing

24. Wushu

Secondary Boys and Girls – SM Seaside City Wing

Special Games

25. BOCCE – Bright Academy

26. Goal Ball – Bright Academy

27. Swimming – Cebu City Sports Center

28. Athletics – Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu

/clorenciana

