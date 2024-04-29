Davies Paint’s Buhawe logs double-double game to beat Landlite

CEBU CITY, Philippines — John Terrence Buhawe carried Davies Paint on his back as they narrowly beat Landlite, 58-55, in the Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC) 6th Corporate Cup, on Sunday, April 28, at the Benedicto College Cebu City gymnasium.

Buhawe erupted for a double-double performance to give Davies Paint a much-needed win to stay alive in the tournament. He scored 23 points, grabbed 13 rebounds, and tallied one assist, one steal, and one block in Davies Paint’s victory.

His teammates Bern Quiling and Byron Lacbayo combined for 17 points.

READ: Bajenting fires 30 points in Landlite’s huge CABC Corporate Cup win

Landlite’s Kim Marilao scored 15 points with five rebounds and four steals in their losing efforts. His teammates Adrian Halaghay, Anthony Bajenting, and Aaron Yang combined for 24 points.

READ: Modern Windows start strong in the CABC 6th Corporate Cup

Davies Paint led by as many as 17 points, 41-24, but Landlite managed to cut it to just four, 45-49 in the final canto.

READ: Davies Paints rout Lightstrong in CABC 6th Corporate Cup cagefest

Still, Davies Paint survived Landlite’s comeback en route to secure a closely fought win.

In the other game in the CABC Corporate Cup, Lightstrong AAC Blocks survived Modern Windows, 64-61. Francis Dumadag and Jorene Balucan tandemed in Lightstrong’s win by scoring 17 and 12 points, respectively.

Justin Aspacio spoiled his 34-point game for Modern Windows, so as did Darren Morandante’s 13 points in the game that saw 11 lead changes and five deadlocks.

Lastly, Boysen Paints routed Buildrite, 69-56, with Dexcel Caadan stuffing the stats sheet with 19 points, five rebounds, five steals, four assists, and two blocks.

Chester Hinagdanan aided Caadan with his 12-point outing to go with five steals, four boards, and three assists.

Meanwhile, Michael Cinco scored 22 points with eight rebounds for Buildrite, while Ferdinand Tiro and Jason Cinco each scored 12 points in their loss.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP