Japanese slugger arrives in Bohol to challenge Suganob

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Japanese ex-world title challenger Kai Ishizawa has landed in Bohol to challenge the reigning World Boxing Organization (WBO) Global light flyweight champion Regie “Filipino Phenom” Suganob in the main event of “Kumong Bol-Anon 15.”

Ishizawa arrived at the Panglao International Airport on Friday evening in a small delegation. He was accompanied by seasoned Japanese boxing trainer Daisuke Okabe and Japanese boxing matchmaker Ulysses Sato.

This will be Ishizawa’s first time to fight outside of Japan. He will face Suganob on April 30 at the Holy Name University gymnasium in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

Okabe is known throughout Japan as the trainer of three-division world champion and reigning WBO junior bantamweight king Junto Nakatani.

WBO regional title showdown

Ishizawa and Suganob’s WBO regional title showdown is among the most anticipated bouts in the Philippine boxing scene this year.

It’s mainly because of the rarity of bringing in a top-notch Japanese boxer outside his home country to fight against a Filipino world title prospect.

In addition, many Filipino boxing fans yearn to avenge the long list of countrymen who faltered in Japan.

Both Suganob and Ishizawa have fought for the world title once in their respective careers. The 26-year-old Suganob of Dauis, Bohol holds a record of 14 wins with four knockouts and one defeat.

On the other hand, Ishizawa has a 10-3 (win-loss) record with 10 knockouts. This will be his first time to fight outside Japan.

Suganob’s first world title shot came up short after losing to IBF world light flyweight champion, Sivenathi Nontshinga by unanimous decision in South Africa last year.

Meanwhile, Ishizawa lost to Masataka Taniguchi for the WBO world minimumweight title in 2022.

Suganob is currently ranked in three world major bodies. He is ranked No. 4 in the WBO world light flyweight division, No. 6 in the International Boxing Federation (IBF), and No. 11 in the World Boxing Council (WBC).

