Philippines vs. Japan duel in ‘Kumong Bol-Anon 15’ to be aired live on TV

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The much-anticipated “Philippines versus Japan” showdown in the “Kumong Bol-Anon 15” will be aired live on fight day, April 30, at the Holy Name University gymnasium in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

It was officially announced earlier this week through a social media post that the main event featuring Boholano Regie “Filipino Phenom” Suganob and Japanese Kai Ishizawa’s World Boxing Organization (WBO) Global light flyweight title bout will be aired live at the People’s Television Network, Inc. (PTV).

Suganob and Ishizawa’s WBO regional title bout is one of the most anticipated local boxing events in the Philippines because of the rarity of bringing a top-notch Japanese boxers out of Japan.

Thanks to the PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions, they made it possible for Ishizawa to go to Tagbilaran City to challenge Suganob who is the defending champion of the WBO belt.

Both Suganob and Ishizawa are former world title challengers. The 26-year-old Suganob of Dauis, Bohol holds a record of 14 wins with four knockouts and one defeat.

Meanwhile, Ishizawa has a 10-3 (win-loss) record with 10 knockouts. This will be his first time to fight outside Japan.

Suganob is currently ranked No. 4 in the WBO world light flyweight division, No. 6 in the International Boxing Federation (IBF), and No. 11 in the World Boxing Council (WBC). A win over Ishizawa would improve his chances of fighting for a world title anew.

His first world title shot came up short when he flew to South Africa and challenged the IBF world light flyweight champion, Sivenathi Nontshinga. Suganob lost via unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Ishizawa, 26, fought for the WBO world minimumweight title against countryman Masataka Taniguchi but lost via an 11th-round technical knockout.

Still, Ishizawa is highly familiar to Filipino boxers since he fought two in Jasever Abcede and Vince Paras. He defeated Abcede by a fifth-round knockout but lost to Paras by a split decision.

Besides Suganob and Ishizawa’s WBO global title bout, six undercard fights will be featured in the fight card.

It will feature Shane Gentallan versus Wandi Priman Hulu, Althea Shine Pores vs. Renz Dacquel, Arlando Senoc vs. Kier Torregosa, Sugarey Leonard Pores vs. Roel Julian, and Leonard Pores vs. Jaren Jase Guarin.

The live streaming of Suganob and Ishizawa’s PTV4 fight will be announced soon. For tickets, check out the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable Facebook page.

