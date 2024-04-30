Girl killed in Talisay: Brother, father, brother’s GF facing charges

MANILA, Philippines — Talisay City police have already filed a case of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide against the brother of the 14-year-old girl, who was shot dead on April 26 in Sitio Riverside, Barangay Cansojong, Talisay City, Cebu.

Police have also filed obstruction of justice complaints against the brother of the victim, the father, and the brother’s girlfriend for obstruction of justice.

Aside from that, the girlfriend of the victim’s brother will be charged with accessory to homicide.

This is according to PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo, who clarified earlier statements of Talisay City Police about initial investigation that the killing of the girl, who was answering school modules inside her room, was an accidental shooting case.

Fajardo confirmed this on Monday, April 29.

The shooting was initially reported as perpetrated by an unidentified assailant who intruded the house of the victim, but investigations revealed that the girl was unintentionally shot when her brother’s revolver went off when it fell from his pocket.

Fajardo clarified that the initial report released by the Talisay was based on the statements of the victim’s relatives.

“Kausap ko po kanina yung mismong chief of police ng Talisay station ang totoo po ay aksidente po itong namatay dahil yung isang kapatid niya ay nalaglag yung baril sa bulsa at tumama po aksidente yung bala sa kapatid nya na during that time po ay nakahiga po,” Fajardo said in a press briefing.

(I talked to the chief of Talisay police, and the truth is the child was accidentally killed because her brother’s gun fell from his pocket, and the bullet accidentally hit the kid while she was lying down.)

She added that cases have already been filed against the victim’s brother, his girlfriend, and his father for cleaning up the crime scene and hiding the gun that killed the 14-year-old child.

The PNP official added that the earlier statement given by the relatives also became their grounds for filing the obstruction of justice case against the three.

“Dahil pinalabas nila na may pumasok doon sinira pa nila pinto para lang suportahan yung sinasabi nila na may pumasok doon at binaril yung bata, para palabasin na pagnanakaw ang motibo,” Fajardo explained.

(Because they made it look like someone intentionally tried to enter their home by breaking the door. To make it look like someone else shot the kid and robbery is the motive.)

