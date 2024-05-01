Ateneo top PH university in 2024 THE rankings

MANILA, Philippines — The Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) topped the list of Philippine universities in the 2024 Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings.

In the THE’s website on Tuesday, ADMU, which ranked in the 401-500 bracket, led the 14 Philippine universities that made it to the list.

ADMU was followed by the De La Salle University and the University of the Philippines which ranked 501-600, while Mapua University and the University of Santo Tomas ranked at the 601+ bracket.

In the 2023 THE Asia University rankings, Ateneo top PH university, where it ranked 84th out of 669 institutions.

Meanwhile, the following universities attained a “Reporter” status in the 2024 rankings, which according to THE, means that the universities submitted their data for ranking but did not meet the criteria:

Cebu Technical University – Reporter

Central Luzon State University – Reporter

Mariano Marcos State University – Reporter

Mindanao State University – Iligan Institute of Technology – Reporter

Nueva Ecija University of Science and Technology (NEUST) – Reporter

Tarlac Agricultural University – Reporter

University of Eastern Philippines – Reporter

University of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines (USTP) – Reporter

Visayas State University – Reporter

THE also named the following as the top-performing universities in Asia:

Tsinghua University, China

Peking University, China

National University of Singapore, Singapore

Nanyang Technological University, Singapore

The University of Tokyo, Japan

University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong

Shanghai Jiao Tong University, China

Fudan University, China

Zhejiang University, China

The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong

The 2024 rankings of the THE has 739 universities from 31 territories, where they are ranked based on teaching, research environment, research quality, international outlook and industry.

THE is an educational data company based in London which assesses higher education institutions worldwide.

