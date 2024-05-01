Ateneo top PH university in 2024 THE rankings
Cebu Technical University given Reporter status
MANILA, Philippines — The Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) topped the list of Philippine universities in the 2024 Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings.
In the THE’s website on Tuesday, ADMU, which ranked in the 401-500 bracket, led the 14 Philippine universities that made it to the list.
READ: Ateneo is top PH school in Times Higher Education world rankings
ADMU was followed by the De La Salle University and the University of the Philippines which ranked 501-600, while Mapua University and the University of Santo Tomas ranked at the 601+ bracket.
In the 2023 THE Asia University rankings, Ateneo top PH university, where it ranked 84th out of 669 institutions.
Meanwhile, the following universities attained a “Reporter” status in the 2024 rankings, which according to THE, means that the universities submitted their data for ranking but did not meet the criteria:
Cebu Technical University – Reporter
Central Luzon State University – Reporter
Mariano Marcos State University – Reporter
Mindanao State University – Iligan Institute of Technology – Reporter
Nueva Ecija University of Science and Technology (NEUST) – Reporter
Tarlac Agricultural University – Reporter
University of Eastern Philippines – Reporter
University of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines (USTP) – Reporter
Visayas State University – Reporter
READ: 4 PH universities make it to Times Higher Education’s ranking
THE also named the following as the top-performing universities in Asia:
Tsinghua University, China
Peking University, China
National University of Singapore, Singapore
Nanyang Technological University, Singapore
The University of Tokyo, Japan
University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong
Shanghai Jiao Tong University, China
Fudan University, China
Zhejiang University, China
The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong
READ: USC, USJ-R still top universities in Cebu, says EduRank
The 2024 rankings of the THE has 739 universities from 31 territories, where they are ranked based on teaching, research environment, research quality, international outlook and industry.
THE is an educational data company based in London which assesses higher education institutions worldwide.
