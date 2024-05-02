Cebu City shooting: Man, out on bail, killed inside his house

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | May 02,2024 - 02:37 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 35-year-old man, who was out on bail, died after he was shot by two assailants who suddenly entered his house in Sitio Camansi, Barangay Mambaling in Cebu City on early Thursday morning, May 2, 2024.

The fatal shooting reportedly happened at around 12:40 a.m. while the victim and his children were inside their residence.

READ MORE:

14-year-old girl killed in Talisay: 2 neighbors facing obstruction of justice raps

14-year-old girl shot dead while answering school module in Talisay, Cebu

2 minors shot due to ‘rude stare’ at assailant in Cebu City

The victim was identified as Edmundo Delos Reyes Dayao, 35, a resident of Brgy. Mambaling.

Dayao was previously arrested and charged for possession of illegal drugs and drug paraphernaila; and illegal gambling.

He was released from prison after posting bail, according to police.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that personnel of the Mambaling Police Station received a call about a shooting in the barangay on Thursday.

Upon the arrival of responding officers, Dayao was found lifeless with gunshot wounds on different parts of his body.

These gunshot wounds lead to the victim dying on the spot, according to Rafter.

READ MORE:

Consolacion killing: Man shot dead by unknown assailant

1 dead, 2 hurt in shooting at drinking session in Candelaria, Quezon

She said that the victim was taking care of their young children at their house while his common-law partner was at work at the time of the shooting.

Two assailants, who were riding a motorcycle, allegedly arrived at the victim’s house and suddenly entered.

After shooting the victim, the assailants then immediately fled from the scene.

Meanwhile, the children were unharmed during the attack.

Rafter said that during the follow up investigation, police were able to identify the two assailants.

One of the shooters was found to be a resident of Talisay City, Cebu and was previously charged with murder back in June 8, 2023.

Dayao and his family were originally from Talisay City before moving to Cebu City.

Rafter said that there was a possibility that the victim and the suspects were previously acquainted as they were from the same city then.

While their connection had yet to be established, Rafter said that they would be taking into consideration the common denominator of where they came from.

Furthermore, she said that the possible motive behind the shooting was a personal grudge.

Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) recovered from the crime scene 2 pieces of empty cartridges of a .45 caliber pistol and a pack of suspected shabu.

As of this writing, a hot-pursuit operation is being conducted by Mambaling police to arrest the suspects responsible for Dayao’s death.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP