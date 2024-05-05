Indigent senior citizens’ social pension budget doubled for 2024

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has released a substantial sum of P49.807 billion to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) chargeable against the FY 2024 General Appropriations Act (GAA) to cover the increased government monthly allowance for over four million indigent senior citizens nationwide.

This year’s allocated budget for the said program has significantly doubled compared to last year’s appropriation of P25.30 billion.

“We recognize the challenges faced by the elderly and understand the importance of providing timely assistance to alleviate their hardships. The prompt release of this budget allows us to make a tangible difference in their lives,” said DBM Secretary Mina F. Pangandaman.

READ: P49.8B allocated for allowance of 4 million poor senior citizens

“Tugon din po ito sa direktiba ni Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. na patuloy na bigyang pagkalinga ang ating mga senior citizen,” Secretary Pangandaman added.

The DBM comprehensively released the entire allocation to the DSWD as early as January this year.

READ: Senior citizens in Cebu City to receive cash aid starting March 21

Social pension program

The Social Pension for Indigent Senior Citizens (SPISC) Program of DSWD aims to improve the well-being of qualifying indigent senior citizens by supplementing their daily living and medical requirements, alleviating hunger, and protecting them from deprivation, neglect, or abuse.

READ: Reminder to seniors: Discounts total 32%

As mandated by Republic Act No. 11916, beneficiaries of the SPISC Program are to receive an enhanced monthly stipend of P1,000 this year. Enacted in July 2022, the law doubles the monthly pension for senior citizens from P500 to P1,000.

Eligible recipients must be 60 years old and above, frail and sickly, and without pensions from other government sources such as the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS), Philippine Veterans Affairs Office (PVAO), Social Security System (SSS), and private insurance companies. Furthermore, they should not have a regular source of income or support from family or relatives to cover their basic needs.

In pursuit of a Bagong Pilipinas, President Marcos Jr. emphasized the commitment to ensure that no Filipino, especially the most vulnerable sectors, is left behind. The SPISC Program is among the many initiatives implemented to achieve the current administration’s vision for a better Philippines.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP