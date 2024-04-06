P49.8B allocated for allowance of 4 million poor senior citizens

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Budget and Management announced on Friday that the government allocated P49.8 billion to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for an increased monthly allowance for four million poor senior citizens.

That budget allocation for this year was increased from P25.30 billion.

“We recognize the challenges faced by the elderly and understand the importance of providing timely assistance to alleviate their hardships. The prompt release of this budget allows us to make a tangible difference in their lives,” Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said.

With the lapsing of the Social Pension for Indigent Senior Citizens bill into law in July 2022, senior citizens have been awaiting the increased pension.

The law doubled the social pension for poor senior citizens from P500 to P1,000 a month.

While the measure lapsed into law in 2022, the DBM could not include it in the 2023 budget.

Those eligible for the pensions must be senior citizens without pensions from other government sources, such as the Social Security System and the Government Service Insurance System.

DSWD’s social pension program for indigent senior citizens is an additional government assistance mandated by the Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2022.

