Alqueza rules associate masters of MTBA-NBT Open Championships

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) president Edgar “Egay” Alqueza proved that he still has the perfect throw on the lanes after ruling the associate masters category of the 56th Manila Tenpin Bowlers Association, Inc. (MTBA)- National Bowling Tenpin Open Championships at the E-Lanes in San Juan City, Metro Manila, on Saturday, May 4.

Alqueza outplayed over a hundred keglers in the associate masters’ category to emerge as champion. Before emerging as champion, he finished 16th in the qualifying round to compete in the final 36 where he won the title eventually.

He knocked down a total of 1,630 pins in the grueling eight-game series in the finals.

READ: Alqueza-Padawan tandem clinch SUGBU quarterly doubles championships title

Alqueza of SUGBU averaged 203 pinfalls in his campaign and logged 256 pinfalls in the second game which served as his best outing.

READ: Alqueza bags seat for SUGBU Bowler of the Month tourney

Tom Siman of the Alabang Tenpin Bowling Association (ATBA) trailed Alqueza in second place with his 1,587-pinfall performance.

READ: Ranido, Bueno clinch back-to-back SUGBU doubles bowling title

Meanwhile, Sta. Lucia East Tenpin Bowling Association’s (SLETBA) Kenzie Rivera rounded off the top three bowlers of the associate masters’ finals with 1,582 total pinfalls.

The fourth and fifth placers were Krhis Devan of the SSBA-ATBA and Tantan Rivera of the Manila Keglers Association, Inc. (MKAI)-MTBA.

The sixth to 10th placers in the associate masters finals were Bing Jordan (1,551), Chris Yue (1,531), Ginalie Lim (1,524), PJ Dionisio (1,461), and Ian Ancheta (1,459), respectively.

Besides the associate masters, Alqueza and his son, Heber, will also compete in today’s open category where they will go up against a hundred bowlers in the qualifying round with the hopes of clinching their second title.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP