Aparri, Cagayan heat index expected to hit 48°C

MANILA, Philippines — Aparri in Cagayan is expected to hit the highest heat index on Sunday at 48 degrees Celsius (°C), according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Based on Pagasa’s forecast, Dagupan City in Pangasinan might also experience extreme heat at 47°C, followed by Virac in Catanduanes at 45°C.

Apart from the three, the state weather service said 14 other areas will likely reach a heat index of 42 to 51°C, which falls under the “danger” category. Pagasa said this level would likely cause heat cramps and exhaustion, while heat stroke is probable with continued heat or sun exposure.

READ: What is heat index?

The forecast revealed that five areas will likely reach 43 to 44°C. These are as follows:

Laoag City, Ilocos Norte (44°C)

Bacnotan, La Union (44°C)

Tuguegarao City, Cagayan (43°C)

Masbate City, Masbate (43°C)

Butuan City, Agusan del Norte (43°C)

Meanwhile, below are nine areas that would hit 42°C:

MMSU, Batac, Ilocos Norte

ISU Echague, Isabela

Casiguran, Aurora

Puerto Princesa City, Palawan

Cuyo, Palawan

Roxas City, Capiz

Dumangas, Iloilo

Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur

Cotabato City, Maguindanao

READ: EXPLAINER: Why do we monitor the heat index?

To ensure public safety, Pagasa advised the public to limit outdoor time amid the extreme heat.

READ: Cebu gears up for hottest May yet: May 1 temperature to hit 40°C

The agency also urged the public to drink plenty of water, avoid tea, coffee, soda, and liquor, use umbrellas, wear hats and sleeved clothing outdoors, and schedule heavy-duty activities during the cooler periods of the day.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP