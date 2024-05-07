Daily Gospel, May 7
This is the Daily Gospel for today, May 7, 2024, which is the Tuesday of the Sixth Sunday of Easter.
Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 16, 5-11.
Jesus said to his disciples: “Now I am going to the one who sent me, and not one of you asks me, ‘Where are you going?’
But because I told you this, grief has filled your hearts.
But I tell you the truth, it is better for you that I go. For if I do not go, the Advocate will not come to you. But if I go, I will send him to you.
And when he comes he will convict the world in regard to sin and righteousness and condemnation:
sin, because they do not believe in me;
righteousness, because I am going to the Father and you will no longer see me;
condemnation, because the ruler of this world has been condemned.”
Source: DailyGospel.org
