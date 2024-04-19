Three-Year-Old Boy with Cancer seeks support

A three-year-old boy from Sitio Pundok, Brgy. Singsing, Balamban, Cebu, urgently requires financial assistance to sustain his chemotherapy treatment.

Kendrick “Ken-Ken” Rizaga received the diagnosis of Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) on August 14, 2023. It all began when he started experiencing symptoms like joint pains, intermittent fever, and unexplained bruises for about a week. Concerned for his well-being, his family promptly took him to a district hospital in their area.

Following a complete blood count(CBC), the results revealed low counts of red blood cells (RBC) and platelets, requiring his admission to the hospital for 10 days. During this time, Ken-Ken underwent a blood transfusion to address the low counts of RBC and platelets.

Subsequently, his doctor referred him to a hospital in Cebu City for further evaluation and management. After undergoing thorough procedures, Ken-Ken received the diagnosis of Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. ALL is a form of blood cancer characterized by an overproduction of immature white blood cells in the bone marrow. With intensive chemotherapy, it is potentially curable. However, without treatment, ALL can progress rapidly and prove fatal.

Ken-Ken started his first chemotherapy treatment just a day after the diagnosis. Fighting cancer cells requires intensive chemotherapy, which can be a lengthy process. Besides the mental strain caused by the illness, it also brings financial strain. Chemotherapy sessions cost around twenty thousand pesos (Php 20,000) per week. His mother works as an Administrative Aide III in their LGU, while his father is the one who takes care of him at home. However, their family income is insufficient to cover the costs of this expensive and life-threatening disease.

Ken-Ken is a sweet, smiling little boy who loves playing with his toys. His mother’s sole wish is for him to recover fully and be free from cancer.

Therefore, Ken-Ken’s parents are earnestly appealing for financial assistance from generous individuals to help sustain Ken-Ken’s chemotherapy treatment. Let us come together as a community to be a beacon of hope and save a life.

Those who wish to donate may contact Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu through cellphone number 0933-194-0197 and landline number (032) 239-6168 or kindly deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko and account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient in the deposit slip.

