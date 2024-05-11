Resort charges mayor due to excessive force during closure

MANILA, Philippines — A resort in Panglao, Bohol, which was recently ordered to shut operations due to lack of business permit, filed charges against town Mayor Edgardo “Boy” Arcay and others due to the alleged use of “excessive force” during the closure.

Criminal and civil cases were filed last April 26 at the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor of Bohol City of Tagbilaran, 10 days since the business was ordered to close down, said the management of Villa Tomasa-Alona Kew White Beach Resort in a statement last May 9.

Arcay signed and served the closure order against the resort on ground.

“We, the management of the Villa Tomasa- Alona Kew Hotel Resort, have expressed fear and utmost disappointment to the recent action taken by some individuals headed by Panglao, Bohol Mayor Edgardo “Boy” Arcay for using excessive force to close out their resort two weeks ago,” it read.

‘Horrible incident’

The management added that 300 employees were left “traumatized up to now” and local and foreign tourists staying in the Panglao resort were shocked after the “horrible incident.”

The Guardo family of Cebu rented Alona Kew White Beach Resort in Panglao and launched it as Villa Tomasa-Alona Kew White Beach Resort in March 2023.

The owner and management of Alona Kew White Beach Resort later decided to take over the management of the resort.

The management of the closed-down resort noted there are still four years left from the five-year lease agreement.

“The management also warns unscrupulous individuals who will be taking advantage of the resort’s current situation not to go to any negotiations without the full knowledge of the owner of the Villa Tomasa-Alona Kew Hotel Resort,” it said.

