Nagel unloads 36 points as Buildrite beats Sparko in AEBC Corporate Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Socrates Nagel poured a game-high 36 points as Buildrite beats Sparko, 85-76, in the resumption of the Architects and Engineers Basketball Club (AEBC) 7th Corporate Cup 2024 on Friday evening, May 10, at the University of San Carlos (USC) Main Campus gymnasium.

Aside from tallying the game-high score, Nagel also tallied eight rebounds and two assists in his stellar performance for Buildrite.

His teammate Michael Cinco fired 22 points with seven rebounds, while Miguel Cenabre added 19 points with five assists, three rebounds, and two steals.

Sparko’s Rozien Rivera spoiled his 21-point outing in their defeat, so as Dexter Estilloro’s double-double game of 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Bryan Lacson had 14 points and Giber Tadena with 10 points for the losing squad.

Meanwhile, Fenestram edged Golden Hammer, 62-55, behind Patrick Paran’s 11-point game in the other game in the AEBC Corporate Cup.

Paran also grabbed six boards and had two assists, while his teammates Niel Tiempo, Kim Rojas, and Arnel Cordero each scored 10 points.

Popo Nieves and Carlos Cena each scored 12 and 11 points in Golden Hammer’s losing efforts.

Lastly, Phelps Dodge escaped with a 77-75 win over CBM Engineering. Jan Manalili paced Phelps Dodge with 23 points, while Frank Ruiz added 13 markers and Julio Nuera chipped in 11 points for the winning team.

Ivan Deo topscored the game with 29 points, while Michael Laoc had a double-double game of 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Zircon Bulawan with 12 points as well in CBM Engineering’s defeat.

