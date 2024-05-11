cdn mobile

Nagel unloads 36 points as Buildrite beats Sparko in AEBC Corporate Cup

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspondent | May 11,2024 - 10:06 PM

AEBC Corporate Cup

Buildrite’s Socrates Nagel attempts a difficult shot during their AEBC 7th Corporate Cup Game. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Socrates Nagel poured a game-high 36 points as Buildrite beats Sparko, 85-76, in the resumption of the Architects and Engineers Basketball Club (AEBC) 7th Corporate Cup 2024 on Friday evening, May 10, at the University of San Carlos (USC) Main Campus gymnasium.

Aside from tallying the game-high score, Nagel also tallied eight rebounds and two assists in his stellar performance for Buildrite.

His teammate Michael Cinco fired 22 points with seven rebounds, while Miguel Cenabre added 19 points with five assists, three rebounds, and two steals.

READ: Buildrite ends losing drought in AEBC Corporate Cup 

Sparko’s Rozien Rivera spoiled his 21-point outing in their defeat, so as Dexter Estilloro’s double-double game of 11 points and 12 rebounds.

READ: CS4, Avantrac, Strato slay foes in AEBC Corporate Cup 

Bryan Lacson had 14 points and Giber Tadena with 10 points for the losing squad.

READ: AEBC Corporate Cup: CBM, Phelps Dodge, Avantrac beat foes in opening match

Meanwhile, Fenestram edged Golden Hammer, 62-55, behind Patrick Paran’s 11-point game in the other game in the AEBC Corporate Cup.

Paran also grabbed six boards and had two assists, while his teammates Niel Tiempo, Kim Rojas, and Arnel Cordero each scored 10 points.

Popo Nieves and Carlos Cena each scored 12 and 11 points in Golden Hammer’s losing efforts.

Lastly, Phelps Dodge escaped with a 77-75 win over CBM Engineering. Jan Manalili paced Phelps Dodge with 23 points, while Frank Ruiz added 13 markers and Julio Nuera chipped in 11 points for the winning team.

Ivan Deo topscored the game with 29 points, while Michael Laoc had a double-double game of 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Zircon Bulawan with 12 points as well in CBM Engineering’s defeat.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: AEBC Corporate Cup, basketball, Buildrite
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.