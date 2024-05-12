PHL Jiu-Jitsu team clinches 2 silver medals in JJIF Asian Youth tilt
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Jiu-Jitsu team finished with two silvers in the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation (JJIF) Asian Youth Jiu-Jitsu Championships held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates earlier this week.
Cebuana Jiu-Jitsu ace Ellise Xoe Malilay clinched the first silver medal for the entire team in the under-18 -40 kilograms division.
Completing their medal haul was Vito Luis Luzuriaga who vied in the men’s Under 18 -85 kg and earned a silver medal.
Luzuriaga won by points against Alnebi Theyab of the United Arab Emirates in his first match.
He went on to beat Uzbekistan’s Karimboev Islombek in his second match.
However, Luzuriaga lost to Kazakhstan’s Kabdullayev Merey in the gold medal round via a footlock submission.
Malilay’s older sister Eliecha Zoey settled for fifth place in the women’s under 21 -48 kgs category, while Earth Chang also placed fifth in the men’s under 18 -56 kgs category.
Sachi Khonghun landed at ninth place in the women’s Under 18 -52 kg, while, Sean Khale Juatan also placed ninth in the under-16 male -48 kgs, so as Sebastien Blaize Cabanlig in the under 16 -48 kgs.
