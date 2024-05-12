PHL Jiu-Jitsu team clinches 2 silver medals in JJIF Asian Youth tilt

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Jiu-Jitsu team finished with two silvers in the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation (JJIF) Asian Youth Jiu-Jitsu Championships held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates earlier this week.

Cebuana Jiu-Jitsu ace Ellise Xoe Malilay clinched the first silver medal for the entire team in the under-18 -40 kilograms division.

Completing their medal haul was Vito Luis Luzuriaga who vied in the men’s Under 18 -85 kg and earned a silver medal.

READ: Malilay earned a silver in the IJJF Asian Youth Jiu-Jitsu tilt

Luzuriaga won by points against Alnebi Theyab of the United Arab Emirates in his first match.

READ: Malilay siblings lead PH Team in Abu Dhabi Jiu Jitsu competitions

He went on to beat Uzbekistan’s Karimboev Islombek in his second match.

READ: Malilay sisters flex potential in international Judo tilt debut

However, Luzuriaga lost to Kazakhstan’s Kabdullayev Merey in the gold medal round via a footlock submission.

Malilay’s older sister Eliecha Zoey settled for fifth place in the women’s under 21 -48 kgs category, while Earth Chang also placed fifth in the men’s under 18 -56 kgs category.

Sachi Khonghun landed at ninth place in the women’s Under 18 -52 kg, while, Sean Khale Juatan also placed ninth in the under-16 male -48 kgs, so as Sebastien Blaize Cabanlig in the under 16 -48 kgs.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP