Paras beats Kyoguchi in a rematch in South Korea

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former world title challenger Vince Paras took almost seven years to avenge his defeat against Japanese two-division world champion Hiroto Kyoguchi after they met in the ring in their much-anticipated rematch on Saturday, May 11, in Incheon, South Korea.

Paras defeated Kyoguchi via a 10-round unanimous decision in their rematch which left the latter in utter disbelief.

Two judges scored the bout 97-93, while had it 96-94, all in favor of Paras who lost to Kyoguchi in his first world title attempt in 2018 in Tokyo, Japan, with the IBF world minimumweight title at stake.

That time Kyoguchi defeated Paras by unanimous decision.

Saturday’s win improved Paras’ record to 21 wins with 15 knockouts, two defeats, and one draw. He also stretched his winning streak to four fights, following a draw against Robert Paradero in 2022.

Meanwhile, Kyoguchi absorbed his lone defeat in 19 fights with 12 knockouts. In the post-fight interview, Kyoguchi contemplated and even hinted that his fight against Paras might be the last time everyone sees him inside the ring.

His fight against Paras was nothing short of being epic. Both boxers exchanged haymakers from the opening round to the final bell.

Kyoguchi banked on his counterpunches, but Paras was relentless by keeping on pressing forward, pinning the Japanese against the ropes.

Paras’ sheer pressure slowed Kyoguchi down in the latter rounds, giving the Filipino the opportunity to land his punches to its targets.

Incredibly, Paras kept the same pace and aggressiveness up to the last round, convincing all three judges to award him the victory.

