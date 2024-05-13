New skywalk along Tamiya now open to public use

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu —The new skywalk along Tamiya, Barangay Basak in Lapu-Lapu City, constructed to alleviate traffic congestion in the area, was opened for public use yesterday.

The inauguration of the P11.8 million skywalk, also aimed at enhancing pedestrian safety, took place at 4 p.m. on March 13, 2024.

The project, funded by Congresswoman Cindi King-Chan in partnership with the Lapu-Lapu City Government, features a modern tubular design and is constructed with sturdy i-beams capable of withstanding heavy loads and earthquake impacts.

According to Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, the project will help ease traffic near Tamiya because pedestrians will now utilize the skywalk, resulting in smoother traffic flow for motorists.

“Pwede na magamit ang Skywalk sa Basak. Please lang atong ibawal ang pag-jaywalking kay gitukod ang skywalk para sa inyung kaluwasan,” Chan said in a Facebook post.

The turnover ceremony was attended by members of the Lapu-Lapu City Council, as well as ABC President and Barangay Basak Chairman Jasmine Marie Chan, and the contractor, Steadfast Builders Construction Corporation.

