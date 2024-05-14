Miss Philippines Earth 2024: Ex-beauty queen nadismaya sa pagtangtang niya isip judge sa pageant

Kanhi beauty queen nga si Ana Monica Tan nicall out sa mga organizer sa Miss Philippines Earth 2024 tungod sa ilang “unprofessional treatment” kuno ngadto niya sa dihang gikuha siya isip usa sa mga judge sa coronation night niadtong Mayo 11.

Tan, nga usa ka lisensiyado nga physician o duktor, maoy Miss Philippines – Air 2019. Ang maong pageant maoy precursor sa current Miss Philippines Earth, nga usa sa pinakadako nga beauty pageants sa tibuok kalibutan. Ang lokal nga beauty tilt gisugdan of founded sa Carousel Productions, nga mao gihapon nga organisation o grupo sa likod sa Miss Earth pageant. Ang maong companiya gipadagan ni kanhi beauty queen-actress Lorraine Schuck, ang asawa sa tag-iya sa kompaniya nga si Ramon Monzon.

Sa Facebook, ang abogado nga si Jeffrey Saclot, nga niclaim nga spokesperson, handler ug legal counsel ni Tan, niingon nga nadismaya sila sa dihang nahibaw-an nila, nga wala nihatag pa nila og pagpatin-aw o explanation ngano, nga gitangtang siya sa iyang role isip judge sa maong pageant ug kini gibuhat nga last minute notice ngadto nila.

Saclot, nga mao rag usa ka Misamis Oriental Provincial Tourism Officer, niclaim nga si Tan nakadawat og tawag sa usa ka Vince Oclarit Aranas, nga nipaila sa iyang kaugalingon nga “Miss Philippines Earth 2024 Coronation Night Director. Si Aranas supposedly niinform ni Tan nga napili siya isip usa sa mga judges sa lokal nga mga organizer ug ang official invite ipadala ngadto niya sa Abril.

“Immediately following her communication with Dr. Tan, Mr. Aranas messaged me on FB messenger about the fact of Dr. Tan’s acceptance of the initial invitation,” matud pa ni Saclot.

Base sa ilang exchange, si Tan nakadawat sa formal nga invitation niadtong Mayo 7, nga giaccept pod ni Tan. Ang resulta niini, giclear ni Tan ang iyang schedule ug niarrange siya sa mga serbisyo para sa iyang buhok, makeup, ang bisan sa iyang gown agi og pangandam para sa coronation night sa maong pageant.

“Upon receipt of the official invitation to judge, Dr. Tan blocked off her May 11, 2024 schedule in favor of the Miss Philippines Earth 2024 Coronation Night and started to carry out the necessary preparations for the said event, from contracting with the designer for the gown she is supposed to wear, engaging the services of her Hair and Makeup Artist to [request] for her excuse on May 11, 2024, from her duty as a Medical Doctor,” matud pa ni Saclot.

Apan, si Tan giinform sa usa ka “certain Andrew nga niclaim nga kabahin sa event’s production team” mga around 3 p.m. sa Mayo 10 — o usa ka adlaw usa pa ang coronation night — nga di na siya part sa judging panel “without any explanation on the reason, much less an apology.”

“Dr. Tan confided to me this extremely unpleasant experience of hers, opening up about her disgust on how unprofessional she was treated, which is tantamount to disrespect and clearly causing her serious emotional damage,” niingon si Saclot.

“More than being her handler, spokesperson, and legal counsel, Dr. Ana Monica P. Tan is my family… It hurts us to receive any unfair treatment, including this recent one from the Miss Philippines Earth pageant,” matud pa gyod niya.

Nihisgot pa siya sa niaging exchange niya sa Carousel Productions vice president Peachy Veneracion, giakusar ni Saclot ang kompaniya kuno “trying to convince [them]” nga ang nahitabo usa lang ka “miscommunication.”

“It was only after my confrontation with Miss Peachy Veneracion that some people from the organizing committee apologized to the point of trying to convince us there was “miscommunication” and to get her back as a judge,” matud pa niya. “We are sharing this for the awareness of all concerned that in whatever situation, we should act with respect and professionalism.”

Apan si Tan hinuon nipatin-aw nga wa pa siya kadecide kung mopursue ba siya og legal action batok sa mga organizer.

Samtang, ang Carousel Productions wa pa sad moaddress sa mga alegasyon, as of press time.