Talisay Mayor Gullas has mild pneumonia, on sick leave for 5 days

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas is on sick leave starting on Monday, May 13, 2024 to May 17, 2024. This was after he was diagnosed with mild pneumonia and was admitted to a hospital on Sunday afternoon, May 12, 2024.

In a Facebook post, Gullas said that on Saturday and Sunday he experienced high fever.

“Saturday and Sunday naghilanat ko na nagsakag kanaog between 38-40. My doctors thought it was dengue, so gipa-admit ko,” Gullas said.

(On Saturday and Sunday, I had a fever that went up and down between 38-40. My doctors thought it was dengue, so I was told to be admitted to a hospital.)

Fortunately, after a series of tests, the mayor was not diagnosed with dengue. However, it was found out that the mayor suffered from mild pneumonia, a throat infection and kidney stones.

“Nag patong2x ang infection, mao na nagluya ko. Pero gidextrose na ko and giapil na sad ang antibiotic para ani tanan. Ang bato gagmay pa kaau. With the right meds, maihi ra man kuno ni,” the mayor said.

(The infection piled up, that is why I was really tired. But I am now on dextrose and they also included the antibiotic for all of thse. The stones are still very small. With the right meds, I will just urinate this.)

Gullas also signed a memorandum designating Vice Mayor Choy Aznar as the acting mayor while he was on leave.

“I’ll be fine. Kaya ra ni nako. Niingon lang gyud ang doctor na morest lang ko kay na over fatigue kos everyday nakong gipangbuhat. Labi na daw na GORS nako,” he said.

(I’ll be fine. I can endure this. The doctor told me that I need to rest because I am now overfatigued by what I am doing everyday. Especially now that I am already old.)

He also apologized for some of his meetings this week would need to be cancelled.

Gullas said that he wanted to be transparent about his health condition that’s why he posted this on his Facebook page.

