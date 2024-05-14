Dumanjug tops cash-rich Mayor Cabaron hoopfest

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Dumanjug emerged as the men’s basketball champion of the recently concluded Mayor Inocentes Cabaron Invitational Inter-town Basketball Tournament by beating Dalaguete, 78-64, in their championship match last Sunday, May 12, at the Moalboal Plaza basketball court in Moalboal, Cebu.

The dynamic Nalos brothers led Dumanjug in their title-clinching victory, with the younger Joseph Arth scoring a game-high 23 points, while his older brother Joseph Airo chipped in 14 points to secure the whopping P200,000 champion’s purse.

African import Sommy Managor finished with 14 points in Dalaguete’s losing effort.

Dalaguete earned P150,000 as they finished first runners-up in the cash-rich tournament.

“It was a very good game. Dalaguete is also a good team and they played very well. Our players did their job and they managed to maintain the lead,” said Christopher Eugenio Co, the secretary of the Dumanjug Sports Committee and a member of the coaching staff.

Joseph Airo Nalos fired 12 points in the second period, putting Dumanjug ahead by double digits, 43-29, heading into halftime.

His younger brother, Joseph Arth, a current University of Cebu (UC) Webmaster point guard, finished the job in the second half by scoring 16 points, keeping Dumanjug ahead throughout the game.

“We’re very thankful to Mayor Inocentes Cabaron for inviting us to the tournament. It was a good exposure for our players and it also promoted camaraderie among the teams,” said Co.

On the other hand, Barili routed Aloguinsan, 91-76, to claim third place and take home the P100,000 purse, while the latter didn’t go home empty-handed as they received the P50,000 consolation prize.

