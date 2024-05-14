Gealon Racing Team rakes in multiple wins in various races over the weekend

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Gealon Racing Team of Cebu City Councilor Rey Gealon made their presence felt on all fronts after racking up wins in various races around Visayas throughout the weekend.

The team’s elite long-distance runner, Kevin Boyles, wound up in second place in the grueling 32-kilometer trail run dubbed the “Tubod Monte Road to Trail” in Jagna, Bohol, last Sunday.

Boyles conquered the rugged, high-elevation 32k run that traversed the world-renowned Chocolate Hills, Mounts Palingkod, and Taliwtiw in Bohol.

Boyles is currently competing in another race, the Mt. Beto Summit Trail Run in Alicia, Bohol, which features a 9k trail run as of this writing.

In Cebu, the Gealon Racing Team racked up a bunch of first-place and podium finishes in ANDOT’s Criterium Race.

In the women’s executive category, one of the team’s founding members, Fiscal Hazel Caraballe, ruled the women’s executive category.

Joining her on top of the podium was teammate Philip Saenz, who placed first in the 50-above male category. His teammates Paul Gambong and Arnold Virtudazo completed the top three placers by finishing second and third, respectively.

Gealon is elated by his team’s superb performance in the races they competed in.

“I look forward to more success in the upcoming races. I hope for God’s grace that everyone will race safe and free from injuries. I’m thankful for the wins we earned and I’m looking forward to more races from my athletes,” said Gealon.

Meanwhile, the Gealon Racing Team’s newly-acquired elite cyclist, Lovely Gitaruelas, flexed her winning form in the women’s open category of ANDOT’s Criterium Race by emerging as the champion.

Her teammate Angel Pagnanawon placed second, while her younger sister Leslie Gitaruelas earned fourth runner-up honors.

Also topping their respective categories were Ramon Espinosa (road bike 36-49 years old), Allan Pastor (mountain bike 36-above), and Jonel Carcueva (road bike 26-35 years old).

The other cyclists from the Gealon Racing Team who had decent finishes were Clark Talic (fixie bike, second runner-up), Juvin Alivio (fixie bike, fifth place), Ramonito Espinosa (mountain bike 36-above, second place), Junreck Carcueva (road bike 26-35 years old, second place), Roy Carbonera (road bike 26-35 years old, third place), Wency Pagnanawon (25-above open, second place), and Roy Carbonel (25-above open, third place).

