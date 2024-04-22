Cuizon unloads 40 points in Aloguinsan’s win in Cabaron cagefest

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Andre Minos Cuizon put on a stellar outing by carrying Aloguinsan on his back in beating Malabuyoc, 119-109, during their game in the Cabaron Invitational Inter-town Basketball Tournament held over the weekend at the covered court in Moalboal, Cebu.

Cuizon poured a game-high 40 points to lead Aloguinsan in winning four of its five games in the tournament.

On top of that, they secured a semifinal spot in Group A as they climbed to the second spot behind Dumanjug which has also a 4-1 (win-loss) record.

Rodelio Cauba aided Cuizon in winning the game with 20 points, 14 of which were tallied in the second half, while Jerry Natinga chipped in 15 markers.

Cuizon and Cauba are former players of the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) men’s basketball tournament.

Meanwhile, Joshua Soria and Joseph Velarde spoiled their 31 and 21 markers in Malabuyoc’s defeat.

Ericson Rubio also scored 20 points for Malabuyoc which was eliminated from the title contention after absorbing their third loss in four games.

On the other hand, Ronda wrapped up its campaign with a 59-54 victory against Argao. Twins JC and JM Tejas collaborated in Ronda’s win by scoring 30 points each.

Adrian Tapere had 31 points as Argao remained winless in three games.

