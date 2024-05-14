DTCC hauls four gold medals in Albay

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The Dancesport Team Cebu City (DTCC) claimed four gold medals in the recently concluded 2nd Magayon Open Dancesport Competition and Philippine Dancesport Federation, Inc. (PDSFI) Ranking Point System in Legazpi City, Albay.

DTCC was headed by Lark Jabonero and Justhel Kate Monteron, who won two gold medals in the Latin special event 1C and teacher-student Latin categories.

Shardie and Marjorie Abellana joined them on the top of the podium after winning the gold medal in the Grade B Latin, while Andrew Ysla and Noelyn Mie Pedrano ruled the Grade A Latin category.

The competition, which happened over the weekend, featured the country’s best dancesport teams and clubs vying for the PDSFI’s regular ranking, which is vital, especially for those who want to compete for the Philippine national team.

Besides the four gold medals, DTCC also earned three silvers and two bronzes.

The three silver medalists were Jefreyl Palimocon and Krisia De Jesus (Special Event 1C Latin), Jasmir Labitad and Lorraine Mae Pacaña (Grade B Latin), and John Paul Mocorro and Mitchloni Dinauonao (Grade A Latin).

Also, Palimocon and De Jesus earned a bronze in the Grade D & C Latin, as did Anselmo Estillore Jr. and Mary Joy Dumosmog (Grade A Latin).

DTCC also had fourth and fifth places in the Grade A Latin, courtesy of John Lloyd Leyson and Ouie Selene Rendon, and Lloyd Simon Asuque and Trixie Pearl Dicdican, respectively.

