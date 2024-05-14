Toledo starts PCAP quarterfinals bid on Wednesday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo Xignex Trojans face Arriba Iriga as the quarterfinals of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) All-Filipino Conference kick off tomorrow, Wednesday, May 15.

The Trojans, ranked No. 2 in the south division team standings, take on the No. 8 Arriba Iriga in the much-awaited quarterfinals.

To recall, the Trojans ruled the south division in the previous PCAP conference, making them the heavily favored woodpushers in tomorrow’s quarterfinals.

They sealed the elimination round with 17 wins and eight losses, tying with the No. 3 team, the Davao Chess Eagles.

However, Toledo City finished with a total of 328.5 points, while Davao had 303.5 points in their entire elimination round campaign. Thus, Toledo earned the No. 2 spot.

Toledo will likely be headed by International Master (IM) Angelo Young, IM Kim Steven Yap, IM Rico Mascarinas, IM Joel Pimentel, Women’s FIDE Master (WFM) Cherry Ann Mejia, and National Master (NM) Merben Roque in their match against Iriga.

Meanwhile, Iriga struggled throughout their campaign, finishing with three wins and 22 losses. Their two previous encounters with Toledo ended with them on the losing side.

On the other hand, the south division’s top-ranked team, Camarines Soaring Eagles, will square off with the No. 7 Negros Sagar Sports, while Davao locks horns with the No. 6 Tacloban Vikings.

