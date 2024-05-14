Panthers rule SBL Season 2 hoopla

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Panthers outlasted the Lions, 87-85, to clinch the Southwrks Basketball League (SBL) Season 2 basketball tournament title on Monday evening, May 13, at the City Sports Club-Cebu gym.

The tournament, co-presented by Mandaue’s Pride Basketball Association (MPBA), saw the Panthers’ Marjoniel Halang top score for his team with 23 points, eight assists, and five rebounds en route to winning the title.

With his stellar on-court performance, Halang was named the tournament’s Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP).

Also, Halang was listed in the elite Mythical Five, joining season MVP Mark Iway, Rey Diongzon, Mark Kasayan, and Joshua Curvo.

Meanwhile, Diongzon chipped in 20 points with seven rebounds and four assists, while teammate James Alpas contributed 10 markers, six dimes, and four boards for the champion team.

Iway’s game-high 29-point performance for the Lions was in vain. He paired it with eight rebounds and three steals.

Jacinto Goden had a double-double game of 22 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists, while Jepher Laspobres tallied 12 points, eight assists, and four steals in their defeat.

