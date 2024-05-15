Garcia to closely supervise Cebu City’s Palaro hosting

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Acting mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia reassured the sports community that he will spearhead Cebu City’s hosting of the Palarong Pambansa from July 6 to 17, here.

In a press conference held earlier this week, right after he helmed as the acting mayor of Cebu City, Garcia said that he will be held accountable if Palarong Pambansa comes out unsuccessful come July.

“We will check on how things are regarding Palarong Pambansa. We will meet with our chairman of our Cebu City Sports Commission, John Pages. We will be updating everyone, atong tan-awn, we will make adjustments, we remember kining Palarong Pambansa, it will happen under my watch,” Garcia told the media.

“Whatever happens, I will be held accountable for it. Dili ko manghilabot, pasagdan nako sila, mura ra ug wala nako ma supervise ug tarong, basin masumbalik na nako. So, it’s very important, nga I will be on top of the Palaro and make sure the preparations are done properly and hopefully it will run smooth.”

To recall, suspended mayor Mike Rama pushed for Cebu City’s hosting for the Palarong Pambansa since 2022. The following year, Cebu City won the bid which marked the return of Palarong Pambansa for the first time since 1994.

As part of its preparation, Cebu City hosted the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) meet earlier this month and wrapped up a day after Rama was served a suspension order from the Office of the Ombudsman along with several administrative officers of the City Hall.

Rama’s suspension stirred concerns among many in the sports community since the suspended mayor has been at the forefront of preparing for Palarong Pambansa along with Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) Chairman John Pages, Cebu City Councilor and now acting vice mayor Dondon Hontiveros, and the Department of Education (DepEd).

In an earlier interview, Pages reiterated that everything’s already in place for the Palarong Pambansa since all of the playing venues, except the athletics will be held at the same sports facilities utilized during the CVIRAA.

The athletics will be held at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) rubberized track oval which is currently undergoing a massive facelift.

