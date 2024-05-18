Dongallo misses AVC Challenge Cup due to an injury

By: Glendale G. Rosal - and CDN Digital Correspondent | May 18,2024 - 05:41 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu’s Casiey Dongallo will miss the 2024 Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Challenge Cup scheduled from May 22 to 29 at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum as she is still nursing an injury on her right hand.

It was Dongallo’s grandmother, who first confirmed her injury after several netizens noticed her absence from the Alas Pilipinas women’s volleyball team’s practice, photos of which were posted by Volleyball Philippines.

According to her grandmother, Dongallo’s right-hand injury has been bugging her since the recent UAAP season.

In an interview with another media outlet, Dongallo also confirmed that she is still nursing an injury.

“As you can see naka cast ako. So, hindi siya masyadong okay. Pero nangyari na yung nangyari, so focus na lang ako sa pagpapagaling para kung may mga preseason na dadating makakalaro na ako,” said Dongallo.

“Kagabi nga talagang umiiyak ako kasi ayon nga parang nakakalungkot. Parang feeling ko andito na ako tapos nasayang lang sa ganong-ganong galaw. Pero ayun, nangyari na yong nangyari,” she added.

AVC Challenge Cup

Her doctor advised her to sit out for six weeks to recover which prevents Dongallo from competing in the AVC Challenge Cup with the rest of the Alas Pilipinas women’s volleyball team.

But the good thing is that Dongallo remains part of the national team and is set to compete in June in another international tournament abroad.

To recall, Dongallo was officially selected by the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) to be part of the Alas Pilipinas along with fellow Cebuana and PVL Cherry Ann “Sisi” Rondina.

The 18-year-old Dongallo of Catmon town in northern Cebu was one of the seven UAAP stars who were selected by the PNVF to fill in the official Alas Pilipinas women’s roster.

