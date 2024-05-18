Davies Paints drub Sparko in AEBC 7th Corporate Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Davies Paints logged back-to-back victories in two weekends after they trounced Sparko, 78-62, during their game in the Architects and Engineers Basketball Club (AEBC) 7th Corporate Cup on Friday evening, May 17, at the University of San Carlos (USC) Main Campus gymnasium.

Davies Paints was fresh from a nail-biting win against Strato, 80-79, last May 11. This time, they made sure to finish off their opponents with a dominating performance.

Leading the squad in their game in the AEBC 7th Corporate Cup was Dexsel Caadan who poured a game-high double-double outing of 30 points, 11 rebounds, three steals, three blocks, and one assist.

Joseph Cabigas and Kimkim Rebosura chipped in double-digit scores for Davies Paints. Cabigas had 12 points with seven boards, while Rebosura added 11 markers and three rebounds.

Sparko’s Rozien Rivera had 18 points, while Steven Sisa and Dexter Estilloro each tallied 10 points in their losing efforts.

Meanwhile, Golden Hammer finally found their way back into the winning column after eking out a hard-fought 76-73 win against Avantrac in their game in the AEBC 7th Corporate Cup

Popo Nieves led Golden Hammer with his double-double game of 22 points with 12 rebounds, while Noel Masin aided him with 12 points.

Avantrac’s Noriko Benedicto spoiled his 27-point performance, so did Dexy Suico’s 17 and Richie Bactol’s 16 points.

On the other hand, Buildrite logged a win without breaking a sweat after Strato was defaulted in last Friday evening’s game.

