Partido Federal inks unity pact with NPC

MANILA, Philippines — Stressing that it is not a “marriage of convenience” in politics but a “need to unite for the greater good,” President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. led the signing of a pact between his political party and the Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC) ahead of the much-anticipated 2025 midterm elections.

Marcos, chair of the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP), witnessed the signing of the “alliance for a new Philippines” at the Makati Diamond Residences in Makati City on Saturday night.

“What makes this alliance durable is that it is a partnership of equals and one anchored on a set of principles. It is not a marriage of convenience as we often find in politics, but it is borne out of a need to unite for the greater good,” the President said on Saturday night.

He told the members of both parties that they are not joining forces “for some narrow electoral objective alone,” but to “continue collaborate to work on the urgent needs of our people.”

“Our agenda is the nation’s progress. Nothing more, nothing less. As chair of the PFP, I believe that our shared commitment to empowering and amplifying the voice of every Filipino is what truly unites us in our mission to revitalize, rejuvenate, and transform our country,” Marcos said.

He added: “Let our actions resound louder than our rhetoric. Let our collective efforts uplift the lives of every single Filipino. Let our alliance usher in a new era of good governance.”

