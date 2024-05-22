MUPH 2024: Cebu bets shine in preliminary interview

CEBU CITY, Philippines– Cebuana beauty queens are known not just for their beauty and grace on the stage, but also for their wit and intelligence.

During the closed door interview of this year’s Miss Universe Philippines, candidates were asked three questions, two of the questions are somehow related to who they are outside the pageant scene and the last question was “Why should you be the next Miss Universe Philippines.”

Bantayan Island’s MUPH 2024 representative Dr. Juvel Ducay started it off for the Cebuana beauty queens. She was asked how it feels like to be a doctor and a beauty queen at the same time and how her patients react about this. Ducay, 29, shared that it has been fun and fulfilling living both her dreams at the same time. She said her patients are very supportive of her and that has given her an extra boost to fight for the crown this year.

Why should you be the next Miss Universe Philippines?

“I should be the next Miss Universe Philippines because I am not just here as Juvel, I’m here as ONE Bantayan Island to the universe. I am bringing the dream of all Bantayanons with me and I wanna show the universe how beautiful Bantayan Island is. And my advocacy as a doctor, I want to spread the awareness also that we should also take good care of the health care of rural areas in the islands like Bantayan Island. That’s why I am here for that to be informed also for the healthcare system because I want also to have an upgrade on healthcare system, not just in Bantayan but in the entire Philippines because if the Filipinos are healthy, we become more productive and progressive.”

Next on the Cebuana roaster for MUPH 2024 is one of the pageant veterans.

Kris Tiffany Janson was all smiles when she entered the interview room and gave a warm feeling of just letting the judges and audience know who she is.

After a ten-year hiatus from the pageant scene, Janson’s comeback is her ode and offering to her late father and mentor.

What went through your mind that you dream to become Miss Universe was again a possibility, what were you most excited about the pageant?

“Miss Universe has always been at the back of my mind and in every step that I do I always do it with a purpose and reason in my heart. When I did the first pageant, I did it for my father and someone with beautiful wings helped me get through that and going through Miss Universe now. I want to dedicate this and do this to the person who helped me reach for that dream, help me achieve that dream that I wanted for my father and unfortunately he is not here with me, both my mentor and my father are in heaven and I am very happy because they have the most beautiful seat that they would be watching from above and everything I do now for the Miss Universe Organization and Miss Universe pageant I offer it to them.”

Miss Mandaue’s Victoria Ingram talked about living her passion and her dream at the same time. Her dream to become a nurse and her passion in being a singer played a big role in Ingram’s success today. The MUPH 2024 bet was asked why she opted to still become a nurse given her success in the singing industry having joined national singing contests and composing her own songs.

Was becoming a nurse a backup career path of choice and is being a singer something you dream about?

“Being a nurse was something I’ve always wanted. My mother was also a nurse, most of my family is part of the medical background and being a singer that’s part of my passion. I’ve always been passionate in music and I’m really looking forward to not only focus on my career as a nurse but to explore more of my singing career because that’s one way of building connections aside from communicating.”

Josephine Paaske, 21, with a Danish-Filipino blood shared in the MUPH 2024 closed door interview her advocacy for mental health and her love for upcycling clothes. Growing up with a father who’s suffering from a mental health disorder, “Paminaw” a program she is part of gives people with mental health issues and their family an avenue to share their experiences, giving them the sense of feeling that they are not alone in this battle. While she gets to help others with this program, Paaske also finds joy in fashion, through her love for “ukay-ukay.”

Why do like to upcycle clothes?

“I love to upcycle clothes since I am a fan of ukay-ukay. When I was living in Mindanao I could not afford to buy nice clothes, so what I did is that I bought something from ukay-ukay and I recycle it and make it fashionable because I believe that fashion is something that you wear and you have to match it and make it your own outfit and you own your outfit.”

The last Cebuana vying for the crown in MUPH 2024 is from Toledo City, Kim Irish Placibe, the youngest among the five beauty queens from Cebu, this 19-year-old stunner is more than just a pretty face. Placibe shares that she does not mind getting her hands dirty quite literally when she took up a vocational course in plumbing when she was 16 years old.

Tell us about your National Certificate 2 in Plumbing:

“In my high school they offer vocational courses, and I was offered to take cosmetology but I said that it was too girlie for me so I took up plumbing instead and I am the only female to get that national certificate 2 at the age of 16. Right now I am practicing it at home and even my neighbors are asking for my help, so I am not just a beauty queen.”

As the MUPH 2024 competition draws near. all eyes are on the Cebuana candidates, who have set a high bar with their outstanding performance in the closed door interviews. Fans await the grand coronation night of the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 pageant to see how these remarkable women continue to shine.