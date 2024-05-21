cdn mobile

Singapore Airlines flight hit by severe turbulence: 1 dead, 30 injured

Inquirer.net May 21,2024 - 09:56 PM

singapore airlines

SIA added that the Boeing 777-300ER aircraft was carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew on board. The Straits Times/Asia News Network

SINGAPORE —  A passenger died, and several others sustained injuries when a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight traveling from London’s Heathrow Airport to Singapore experienced severe turbulence in the air.

In a Facebook post on May 21, SIA said the aircraft was diverted to Bangkok and landed at 3:45 pm.

Several media outlets in Thailand reported that about 30 passengers were injured.

The airline added that the Boeing 777-300ER aircraft was carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew on board.

It said: “Singapore Airlines offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.”

It added that it is helping all passengers and crew on board the aircraft and working with the local authorities in Thailand to provide the necessary medical assistance, and sending a team to Bangkok to provide any additional assistance needed.

In a post on its Facebook page, Singapore Airlines offered condolences to the family of the deceased.

“Our priority is to provide all possible assistance to all passengers and crew on board the aircraft. We are working with the local authorities in Thailand to provide the necessary medical assistance, and sending a team to Bangkok to provide any additional assistance needed,” the post stated.

This is a developing story.

RELATED STORIES

Cessna crashes off La Union town; 2 passengers hurt

Two feared dead in Alaska cargo plane crash – authorities

Mt. Manunggal: Rama wants to install lights, plaza in Magsaysay’s plane crash site

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: accident, plane, Singapore Airlines
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.