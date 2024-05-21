Singapore Airlines flight hit by severe turbulence: 1 dead, 30 injured

SINGAPORE — A passenger died, and several others sustained injuries when a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight traveling from London’s Heathrow Airport to Singapore experienced severe turbulence in the air.

In a Facebook post on May 21, SIA said the aircraft was diverted to Bangkok and landed at 3:45 pm.

Several media outlets in Thailand reported that about 30 passengers were injured.

The airline added that the Boeing 777-300ER aircraft was carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew on board.

It said: “Singapore Airlines offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.”

It added that it is helping all passengers and crew on board the aircraft and working with the local authorities in Thailand to provide the necessary medical assistance, and sending a team to Bangkok to provide any additional assistance needed.

In a post on its Facebook page, Singapore Airlines offered condolences to the family of the deceased.

“Our priority is to provide all possible assistance to all passengers and crew on board the aircraft. We are working with the local authorities in Thailand to provide the necessary medical assistance, and sending a team to Bangkok to provide any additional assistance needed,” the post stated.

This is a developing story.

RELATED STORIES

Cessna crashes off La Union town; 2 passengers hurt

Two feared dead in Alaska cargo plane crash – authorities

Mt. Manunggal: Rama wants to install lights, plaza in Magsaysay’s plane crash site

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP