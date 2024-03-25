Cebu City : Man nabbed for exposing himself to a woman and playing with his private organ

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 57-year-old man was arrested after he was caught exposing himself to a woman and playing with his private organ near the gate of Tejero Elementary School in Cebu City, at around 8:00 a.m. on Monday, March 25, 2024.

The suspect was identified as Roque Marmula, jobless, a resident of Mc. Arthur Blvd., Brgy. Tejero, Cebu City.

READ: Police want Japanese caught for in-flight lewd act blacklisted

Based on the investigation, the suspect was playing with his private part from behind a 32-year-old woman.

“Natingala man gud ko nganong akong likod, naay init. And then, basa akong likod. Nya maklaro man gyud nimo nga naay kuan sa akong likod kay black man ko,” the 32-year-old victim said in an interview with DySS Super Radyo GMA.

(She was wondering what was something warm at my back. And then, I felt something wet in my back. And because I was wearing something black so a stain would be seen at her back.)

READ: Japanese national nabbed for ‘lewd act’ released after posting bail

“Gilingi nako siya, paglingi nako mao po’y paglakaw sa lalake,” he added.

(I turned my head and then a man near me hurriedly walked away.)

The victim complained to the security guard of the school who apprehended the suspect and brought him to Waterfront Police Station.

The suspect, however, admitted the crime and asked for an apology from his victim.

READ: SC: Company was right to fire worker over lewd online chat

He also admitted that this was the second time that he had done this.

“Nablangko ko, wala ko kahibawo unsa akong gihimo,” Marmula said in an a separate interview of DySS Super Radyo GMA.

(I was not myself, I did not know what I was doing.)

The suspect was currently placed under the custody of Waterfront Police Station and would face charges for violation of Republic Act 11313 or the Anti-Bastos Law.| With Paul Lauro

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP